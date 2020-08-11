‘Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021’: Bindi Irwin announces she’s pregnant

A next-generation Crocodile Hunter is coming soon!

22-year-old Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, are going to be parents!

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin announced her pregnancy on social media Tuesday morning.

Steve Irwin poses with his daughter Bindi Irwin October 2, 2006 in Uluru, Australia. (Photo by Australia Zoo via Getty Images) (2007 Getty Images)

“Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light.”

This will be the couple’s first child together.