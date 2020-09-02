88ºF

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2, with all its Baby Yoda glory, premieres on October 30

The last episode of the Star Wars spin-off series aired in December 2019

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

"Baby Yoda" in Disney Plus' "The Mandalorian."
ROANOKE, Va. – Just like the hero he is, Baby Yoda is coming to save 2020 when we need him most.

Disney announced on Wednesday that its highly popular Star War series, “The Mandalorian,” will debut season two on October 30 on Disney Plus.

The last episode of the first season aired in December 2019, and fans will be able to continue the story of the bounty hunter and The Child soon enough.

Season one of this Star Wars spin-off series is currently available to stream on Disney Plus.

