Diverse TV holiday season includes all-Asian Lifetime movie

Associated Press

Tags: Lifetime, TV, Holidays
This image released by Lifetime shows Jacky Lai, center, and Tony Giroux, right, in a scene from "A Sugar & Spice Holiday." The TV film, featuring a mostly Asian cast, premieres Sunday, Dec. 13 at 8pm ET/PT. (Kailey Schwerman/Lifetime via AP)
“A Sugar & Spice Holiday,” premiering Sunday on Lifetime, may be the first feel-good TV Christmas flick to feature a mostly Asian ensemble.

It’s one of several projects where cable channels are demonstrating a desire for inclusion this yuletide season.

The shift comes a year after the Hallmark Channel dropped an ad that included a same-sex couple.

The fallout pointed to an overall diversity problem in the genre with not just the LGBTQ community, but communities of color.

Recent months of racial unrest only added to the conversation within the entertainment industry about representation.

