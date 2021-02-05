Legendary actor, ‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dies at 91

LEFT: Christopher Plummer in The Sound of Music RIGHT: Christopher Plummer attends the "Knives Out" premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 07, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by GP Images/Getty Images,)

Hollywood lost a legend on Friday.

Actor Christopher Plummer, who many know from the 1965 musical, “The Sound of Music” as Capt. Georg von Trapp has died, according to Variety.

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words,” his longtime friend and manager Lou Pitt told the publication. “He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.”

His first television role came in 1953, according to IMDB.

In far more than just a musical, Plummer won an Academy Award, two Tonys and two Emmys during his career. He was nominated for a Grammy in 1986.

Variety did not report any information about his cause of death.