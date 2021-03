ROANOKE, Va. – If you were looking forward to seeing Jeff Dunham and his puppets at the Berglund Center, you’ll have to wait a bit longer... again.

Dunham is now scheduled to come to Roanoke on Nov. 20, 2021, at 5 p.m.

If you’ve already purchased a ticket, you can still use it for the twice-rescheduled date.

Originally, he was set to come to the Star City on March 22, 2020, which was then delayed to July 8, 2021 due to the coronavirus.