Jeff Dunham in Roanoke postponed due to the coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – Jeff Dunham and his puppets will no longer be in Roanoke later this month.

The Berglund Center announced on Friday that Dunham’s show is now Wednesday, July 8.

Already purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

ORIGINAL STORY

“America’s favorite ventriloquist” is headed to our area.

The Jeff Dunham: Seriously!? tour will be in Roanoke on March 22, 2020.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. using the password WALTER.

Tickets go on sale to the public Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.