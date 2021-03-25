Dozens of playwrights, actors join 'Period Piece' monologues

This combination photo shows Jessica Hecht, from left, at the premiere of "The Sinner" Season 3 on Feb. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles, Shahadi Wright Joseph at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 12, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. and Mandy Moore at the world premiere of "Midway" on Nov. 5, 2019, in Los Angeles. Hecht, Joseph, Moore and dozens of other actors are teaming up to talk about something rarely mentioned on stage: periods. "Period Piece" will consist of 36 monologues by 36 different playwrights performed over three different performances in April. (AP Photo)

Mandy Moore, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Beth Leavel, Jessica Hecht and dozens of other actors are teaming up to talk about something rarely mentioned on stage: periods.

“Period Piece” will consist of 36 monologues by 36 different playwrights performed over three different performances in April.

Contributing playwrights include Sarah Ruhl, Theresa Rebeck, Ngozi Anyanwu, Quinn Fontaine, Kit Yan and Lauren Gunderson. They'll tackle everything from Eleanor Roosevelt to the life of a young Nigerian girl, who can’t go to school when she’s bleeding.

“More than half of the people in the world experience periods, yet they’re still taboo to talk about,” said Tony Award-winning producer Tracey Knight. “Not only are these stories funny, heartbreaking and eye opening, but my partners and I are hopeful that they’ll also help to destigmatize menstruation.”

The list of actors also includes Geneva Carr, Judy Gold, Julie Halston, Cady Huffman, Bianca Marroquin, Kellie Overbey, Lauren Patten, Stacey Sargeant, Futaba Shioda, Agneeta Thacker, Julie White and Kristina Wong. The director is Karen Carpenter.

The show will be streamed on April 12, April 19 and April 26. Tickets begin at $20 for individual performances or $40 for all three performances. A portion of the proceeds from Period Piece will benefit I Support the Girls, providing period products and bras to homeless and those in need.

The series is produced by Narang and Terry Nardozzi and conceived by playwright and screenwriter Susan Cinoman.

Online: https://www.periodpieceplay.com