5 new TV shows you should watch this weekend with your mom

Elisabeth Moss, winner of the awards for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for 'The Handmaid's Tale" attends Hulu's 2017 Emmy After Party at Otium on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Hulu)

It’s Mother’s Day this weekend, which means if there were ever a time to hang out with your mom and binge a new TV show together, it’s here and now.

Luckily for both of you, there are so many new seasons of TV shows out, from brand new programs with tons of promise, to old favorites.

It seems that a lot of TV shows that had to halt production due to COVID-19 for a few months are finally starting to come out with new content, which is great for fans who have been waiting patiently for a new season of their favorite show (we’re looking at you, “Handmaid’s Tale”).

So, after you’ve bought your mom a giant bouquet of flowers and a card, sit down with her a binge-watch a new TV show.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

After what feels like eternity (OK, more like, just more than a year) Elisabeth Moss is back as June in the sometimes-too-real dystopian TV show. When we last saw June and her fellow Handmaids, they were making the ultimate escape from the oppressive country of Gilead, after freeing nearly 100 children.

The genuine stress and anxiety that comes with “The Handmaid’s Tale” will always be present, but this new season seems to be resetting the clock. From the trailer, it looks like June and her Handmaid friends do escape Gilead, but end up on the front lines of the war that’s being fought between this new country and what is left of America.

