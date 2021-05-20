Woman says she set boundaries, but actor Masterson raped her

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, file photo, actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, prosecutors are set to begin presenting evidence to a judge as they attempt to show That '70s Show actor Masterson should stand trial for the rapes of three women. (Lucy Nicholson/Pool Photo via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES – An attorney for actor Danny Masterson on Thursday repeatedly challenged a woman on the witness stand over why she agreed to go to Masterson's house on the night she said he raped her.

“You went over to Danny Masterson’s house knowing full well you would be taking your clothes off, right?” Thomas Mesereau asked.

“No,” she said firmly.

Mesereau had just played a recording where the woman had told police Masterson had texted her to come to his house, take her clothes off and get into his hot tub on a night late in 2003.

The woman, known in court only as N. Trout, was the third Masterson accuser to testify at a hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence for the 45-year-old “That '70s Show” actor to stand trial on three counts of rape. He has pleaded not guilty, and Mesereau has said he will prove Masterson's innocence.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they were victims of sexual abuse.

Earlier in the hearing, she had told the story of the night when Masterson, a few nights after they had drinks with mutual friends, began texting her in a demanding tone that she needed to come to his house.

“I didn’t understand why he was commanding," she said. "I thought perhaps he was saying it in a way to be aggressive as a form of flirting. I didn’t understand why he was so aggressive.”

