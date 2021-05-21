Whimsical NYC waterfront park funded by Barry Diller opens

A woman rolls a baby carriage past a series of concrete tulip pots that support Little Island, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in New York, days before the new public park's planned opening Friday. The Hudson River park has two amphitheaters, one large and one intimate, that will open for performances from June through September, winding pathways and rolling hills with multiple views of the city, a casual outdoor dining area, and a children's playground. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK – A whimsical new park that appears to float on pilings above the Hudson River opened to the public just off the Manhattan shoreline Friday, four years after a fight between media mogul Barry Diller and a billionaire real estate developer threatened to derail it.

The new park, called Little Island but nicknamed Diller Island while under construction, was built with $260 million from the foundation of Diller, the former 20th Century Fox CEO, and his wife, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.

It joins a string of piers along Manhattan's west side that have been redeveloped for recreational use over the last 20 years, but its unusual design sets it apart.

Little Island's flowers, trees and performance spaces rest on 132 concrete pots that the park's creators call tulip pots. The pots are set on pilings of different heights, so that paths wind through the 2.4-acre (1-hectare) park at a gentle, rolling grade.

The park is reachable by two bridges.

The design is from Thomas Heatherwick, who also created the Hudson Yards climbing structure known as the Vessel, some 20 blocks north of Little Island.

Diller, also a major donor to the nearby High Line, has spoken of Little Island as an enchanted forest or a visit to Oz.

“All of it is an oasis of everything fun, whimsical, playful that we can conjure,” he says in a video on the park's website.

