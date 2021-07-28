PBS’ ‘Arthur’ to end early next year, following its 25th season

A beloved kids’ show is coming to an end next year.

‘Arthur’ the PBS show centered around the life of 8-year-old anthropomorphic aardvark Arthur Read, will end after its 25th and final season, according to NPR.

“Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers,” said the show’s executive producer, Carol Greenwald, in a statement to the news outlet.

The show’s first episode aired on Oct. 7, 1996 and since then, more than 200 episodes have aired.

Greenwald did also tell NPR that the show will continue to be available on PBS KIDS for years to come.

Furthermore, she said, “producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways.”