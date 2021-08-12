WSLS 10 airing Washington Football Team, not ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ on Thursday night

BROOKLYN NINE-NINE -- "Dillman" Episode 709 -- Pictured: (l-r) Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Andre Braugher as Ray Holt, Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle -- (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/NBC)

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been more than a year since one of the funniest shows on television aired the finale of its seventh season.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” returns to television for back-to-back episodes on Thursday at 8 p.m.; however, in the Roanoke-Lynchburg television market, when you flip to NBC, you’ll find the NFL preseason game between the Washington Football Team and the New England Patriots.

WSLS 10 is contractually obligated to air Washington Football Team preseason games, which is why you won’t be seeing the adventures of Det. Jake Peralta and his cohorts.

WSLS 10′s Thursday night schedule is as follows: Coverage of the preseason game begins at 7:30 p.m., with Inside Edition scheduled to air at 10:30 p.m. and then 10 News at 11 at 11 p.m.

Fans of the show “Making It,” which would normally air at 9 p.m., are also out of luck as it too will be preempted by football.

While the episodes will not be airing on WSLS 10, on Thursday, you can watch what you missed on NBC.com.