Mostly Cloudy icon
59º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Entertainment

Comedian Leanne Morgan is bringing her Big Panty Tour to Roanoke

She’ll perform in the Star City on January 15

Kamryn Buza, Intern

Tags: Roanoke, Berglund Center, Comedy, Entertainment, Leanne Morgan
Leanne Morgan announces next leg of The Big Panty Tour
Leanne Morgan announces next leg of The Big Panty Tour (Outback Presents)

ROANOKE, Va. – Tennessee native Leanne Morgan kicks the next leg of her debut headlining tour next year and will be coming to the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre.

Her act, which combines storytelling about her own life and her Southern charm, is scheduled to be in Roanoke on Jan. 15, 2022.

Morgan has appeared on The View’s “Hilarious Housewives” segment, Nick at Nite’s “Funniest Mom” and toured with the Southern Fried Chicks.

You can get tickets for her Roanoke show and the second leg of The Big Panty Tour starting Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information about Leanne Morgan and her tour.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kamryn Buza joined 10 News as an intern in September 2021.

email