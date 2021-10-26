Comedian Leanne Morgan is bringing her Big Panty Tour to Roanoke

Leanne Morgan announces next leg of The Big Panty Tour

ROANOKE, Va. – Tennessee native Leanne Morgan kicks the next leg of her debut headlining tour next year and will be coming to the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre.

Her act, which combines storytelling about her own life and her Southern charm, is scheduled to be in Roanoke on Jan. 15, 2022.

Morgan has appeared on The View’s “Hilarious Housewives” segment, Nick at Nite’s “Funniest Mom” and toured with the Southern Fried Chicks.

You can get tickets for her Roanoke show and the second leg of The Big Panty Tour starting Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.

