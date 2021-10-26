Mostly Cloudy icon
59º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Entertainment

Stand-up comic Bert Kreischer announces Roanoke show

Roanoke among 50 newly-announced shows on his tour

Kamryn Buza, Intern

Tags: Roanoke, Berglund Center, Bert Kreischer, Entertainment, Comedy
Bert Kreischer adds 50 new shows to his Berty Boy Relapse Tour
Bert Kreischer adds 50 new shows to his Berty Boy Relapse Tour (Outback Presents)

ROANOKE, Va. – Just when you thought you missed your chance to see Bert Kreischer, 50 new shows have been added to his touring schedule in 2022.

On Feb. 19. 2022, he’ll be performing at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

Bert Kreischer is an award-winning comedian, podcast host, author and actor.

He has three stand-up specials “Hey Big Boy”, “Secret Time” and “The Machine” which are streaming on Netflix.

Tickets for all 50 shows will go on sale for the general public on Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. with an artist presale for fans on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information about The Berty Boy Relapse Tour.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kamryn Buza joined 10 News as an intern in September 2021.

email