Disney is pulling out all the stops to celebrate two years of Disney+

Get ready Disney lovers, The Walt Disney Company announced promotions and additional content premieres to celebrate Disney+ and thank fans for their support.

The celebration is a week-long, company-wide event starting on Disney+ Day, Friday, November 12.

This Friday is Disney+ Day because the streaming platform launched on Nov. 12, 2019.

Check out some of what’s being offered during the celebration.

Celebrations from Disney Parks, Experiences and Products:

Disney+ subscribers with a valid ticket or pass and theme park reservation on Nov. 12 will enjoy special benefits across Disney theme parks. Subscribers will be able to enter the theme parks at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort 30 minutes before the parks open to the general public.

From Nov. 12 - Nov. 14, ShopDisney will offer free shipping in the U.S. and Europe.

Disney is teaming up with Funko to offer an exclusive 10% off Disney+ products from Nov. 12 - Nov. 14 on Funko.com and in their two retail locations.

Disney is teaming up with almost 800 Target stores to host in-store activations from Nov. 12 - Nov. 14 with special giveaways for Target shoppers who sign up for the Disney+ Day offer.

AMC Theatres is celebrating Disney+ Day with four daily surprise screenings of fan-favorite movies at select locations . Each movie will feature a surprise short, and guests won’t know which movie is being shown until the screening begins. Tickets for these surprise screenings are $5 each, and guests will receive a free Disney+ poster and a special concession offer with their ticket purchase.

New and fan-favorite content will start streaming on Disney+ on Nov. 12 including:

Billie Eilish’s cinematic concert experience documentary titled “The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles”

“Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” a docu-special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios’ theatrical release

“Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye,” an episode that revisits all of Hawkeye’s epic moments from the MCU in preparation for the upcoming Disney+ Original Series

The live-action/animated musical fantasy romantic comedy film “Enchanted” from 2007, starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey

The recent Disney Channel Original Movie “Spin”

All episodes of “Fancy Nancy” season 3

Disney+ Day Limited Offer and Promotions:

From now until Sunday, Nov. 14, new and eligible returning subscribers in the US and select countries can get one month of Disney+ for $1.99 (then $7.99/mo.). Click here to sign up for Disney+

Click here for more offers and information about Disney+ Day.