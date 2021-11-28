Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gifts his own customized truck to hardworking Navy veteran for the holidays

FILE - In this July 13, 2019, file photo, Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," in Los Angeles. Johnsons new NBC comedy Young Rock, is a coming-of-age story inspired by his challenging childhood and youth.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez dropped to his knees in tears when Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprised him with a truck for the holidays.

“What the heck is happening? Get outta here bro! Oh my god,” Rodriguez could be heard saying in a video that captured the heartwarming moment.

The 49-year-old actor said he chose Rodriguez personally after reading his story and learning about the hardworking veteran’s involvement at his church and his efforts to cook meals for domestic violence victims. Johnson said that Rodriguez also takes good care of his elderly mother.

So, as a surprise, Johnson gifted Rodriguez with a custom Ford F-150 Raptor.

“It’s the little things like this that I get the greatest joy out of. But most importantly, I have the global platform to illuminate good, solid, grateful human beings like Oscar, the kind we could always use more of,” Johnson said in an Instagram post that documented the moment.

Ad

The surprise was one that Johnson had planned for quite a bit as he took to Instagram in a previous post expressing that he wanted to do “something BIG...something MASSIVE...something unforgettable” for one of his fans at the screening of his new Netflix movie “Red Notice.”

So during his screening, which Rodriguez was in attendance, Johnson unveiled the surprise.

“There’s a dude here and I read his story and I was really impressed with the story, too. I want to highlight him. His name is Oscar Rodriguez,” Johnson said during the screening.

Rodriguez appeared to be in complete shock by the surprise.

“Thank you for your service brother,” Johnson wrote in a note when he presented him with the truck. “Enjoy your new truck.”

Rodriguez later posted photos to Instagram showing him and his brand new ride, saying he was “blessed and grateful.”

“On Thanksgiving, he deserves a helluva lot more than just me giving him my personal truck. I always say it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice,” Johnson said.