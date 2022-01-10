46º
Celebrities react to sudden death of comedian Bob Saget

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Bob Saget attends the red carpet premiere & party for Peacock's new comedy series "MacGruber" at California Science Center on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic) (Rodin Eckenroth, 2021 FilmMagic)

Comedian and actor Bob Saget was found dead on Sunday afternoon after he was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, according to the AP. He was 65.

The sheriff’s office in Orange County, Florida, was called Sunday about an “unresponsive man” in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to a sheriff’s statement on Twitter.

As many know, Saget was a hilarious stand-up comedian, and will forever be known for portraying goofy dad Danny Tanner on the beloved TV show “Full House.”

Many of Saget’s costars from “Full House,” as well as his famous friends, have shared statements and memories on social media.

John Stamos

Candace Cameron Bure

Jon Stewart

Gilbert Gottfried

Whoopi Goldberg

Ken Jeong

Jim Norton

Jason Alexander

Billy Crystal

