Our favorite looks from the 2022 Met Gala

Blake Lively attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

It feels like the last Met Gala just happened (the delayed event took place in September of last year), but that wasn’t stopping Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour from throwing a party for fashion’s biggest night on he first Monday of May, like she normally does.

This year’s Met Gala theme was a continuation of last year’s “American” theme, except last night there was an emphasis on “Gilded Glamour.”

If you’re not familiar, The Gilded Age took place in the late 1800s, and was a period of extreme wealth for certain Americans.

With the expansion of railroads, steel and manufacturing, owners of these companies became very wealthy, and it was a battle between old money and new money in New York City.

The theme was especially on point since there is a new HBO drama called “The Gilded Age” that is literally about old money vs. new money in New York City.

As far as the fashion was concerned, most of this year’s guests “understood the assignment,” as the kids say.

While some celebs went pretty literal and dressed like they were an extra from the HBO show, most designers used the Gilded Age as inspiration, and designed gowns that felt like modern interpretations of the outfits from the late 1800s.

There were corsets, gloves that went up all the way up your arm, and a lot of black.

So, without further ado, here are a few of the looks from Monday’s night’s Gala that we can’t stop thinking about, the morning after.

Blake Lively in Versace

Blake Lively attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (2022 Getty Images)

Blake Lively attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Blake Lively came with a reveal! Her Versace dress was inspired by the Statue of Liberty. The gold tones, meshed with the iconic aqua green of the Statue of Liberty, looked gorgeous. She was the first celeb to walk the red carpet and she slayed.

Janelle Monae in Ralph Lauren

Janelle Monáe attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (2022 Getty Images)

You can’t get any more American than Ralph Lauren. The dress looked sleek on her body, but the added headpiece was the extra touch that made it perfect.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Christopher John Rogers

Sarah Jessica Parker attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images) (2022 John Shearer)

You have to give it up to SJP, who always turns a look at the Met Gala. She payed homage to Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, a Black designer who became the first Black female fashion designer in the White House. She designed outfits for Mary Todd Lincoln.

Cardi B in Versace

Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (2022 Getty Images)

The Gilded Age was all about wealth, and Cardi B looks expensive in this head-to-toe gold gown.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (2022 Getty Images)

This was probably the biggest moment of the Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian proved the rumors to be true when she showed up in the exact same dress that icon Marilyn Monroe wore when she serenaded JFK with the “Happy Birthday” song all the way back then.

Kardashian didn’t follow the Gilded prompt, but come on, you can’t get any more American than this iconic dress.

Michelle Yeoh in Prabal Gurung

Michelle Yeoh attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (2022 Getty Images)

There is only one word to describe Michelle Yeoh’s look at the Met Gala, and that is regal.

Megan The Stallion in Moschino

Megan Thee Stallion attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

This is what we talk about when we say “understood the assignment.” Megan The Stallion looked head-to-toe rich in this Jeremy Scott-designed gown. The gold feathers on the shoulders really make it Gilded, and we love it.

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

Jessica Chastain attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (2022 Getty Images)

Red wasn’t a color we saw too often on the carpet Monday night, so Chastain already stood out. But then giving us a glamorous turban head piece was just perfection.

Kacey Musgraves in Ralph Lauren

Kacey Musgraves attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images) (2022 John Shearer)

Country singer Kacey Musgraves was truly feeling the Gilded Age fantasy. Her gloves were the perfect detail, and the feathered fan she used all night really tied the look together.

Kendall Jenner in Prada

Kendall Jenner attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (2022 Getty Images)

The drama! This is the exact type of gown that we expect to see on the red carpet of the Met Gala, and Kendall Jenner certainly delivered. Is it screaming Gilded Age? Not really. But she looks fabulous either way.

Normani in Christian Siriano

Normani attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (2022 Getty Images)

Finally, we get some hats!

If you watched “The Gilded Age” on HBO, then you’ll know that many of the women of wealth wore fancy hats when they left their house, and this was a complete nod to that trend. The dress is sexy, but looks like it was plucked right out of the Gilded Age, except a bit more modern.

Shawn Mendes in Tommy Hilfiger

Shawn Mendes attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Most men who attend the Met Gala don’t put too much thought into their suits, but Shawn Mendes really hit it out of the park with this Tommy Hilfiger ensemble. Does he look like Gaston from “Beauty and the Beast?” A little bit, but we still love it nonetheless.

Glenn Close in Valentino

Glenn Close attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (2022 Getty Images)

It’s not every day that Glenn Close shows up at the Met Gala (this was actually her first time attending) and she looked absolutely gorgeous in this Valentino pink ensemble. It has the design elements of the Gilded Age, but the color is very modern.

Carey Mulligan in Schiaparelli

Carey Mulligan attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (2022 Getty Images)

The best part of Carey Mulligan’s dress is that it’s giving Gilded Age, but also looks like a dress that could be worn at the Oscars -- something that not every dress worn at the Met Gala can do.

Katy Perry in Oscar de la Renta

Katy Perry attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images) (2022 John Shearer)

It feels like it’s been a while since we saw Katy Perry on a red carpet, and she looked absolutely stunning in this Oscar de la Renta gown.

What was your favorite gown from the Met Gala? Let us know in the comments below.