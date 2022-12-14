Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former DJ on ‘Ellen,’ dead at 40

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who quickly rose to fame after being featured as a DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres talk show and as a dancer on “So You Think You Can Dance” has passed away. He was just 40 years old.

The Los Angeles Medical examiner reports that he died at a hotel; however, the cause and manner of death has not yet been confirmed.

His wife, dancer Allison Holker, shared the heartbreaking news with People magazine, saying that while he is gone, his legacy will continue to live on forever. Below you will find her statement in its entirety:

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you. Allison Holker

From 2014 until 2022, Boss was a DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres daytime talk show, and in 2020, he was named the co-executive producer. Boss and Ellen met in 2010 when he starred in “So You Think You Can Dance.” The pair came together to create a dance routine, which he affectionately referred to as “a crash course in getting to know each other,” according to USA Today.

Boss would then go on to earn second place in the 2008 season of “So You Think You Can Dance.”