Who will win, and who should win at the 2023 Grammys

Can you believe the Grammys are almost here?

Music’s biggest night will surely be one for the books. With nominees like Beyoncé, Adele, Lizzo and Harry Styles, you never know who is going to show up to perform.

We’re obviously excited for all of the performances, but it’s even more exciting to see who will take home the top prizes of the evening. Of course, award shows always don’t get it right, so that’s why I thought I’d be fun to make some predictions on who I think will win the award, and who should have won instead.

Let’s do it!

Record Of The Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down” by ABBA

“Easy On Me” by Adele

“BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” by Mary J. Blige

“You And Me On The Rock” by Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

“Woman” by Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5″ by Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time” by Lizzo

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

Who will win: “Easy on Me” by Adele

Who should win: “About Damn Time” by Lizzo

The Grammys love Adele, and it won’t be surprising if she sweeps all the categories she’s nominated in, but at the end of the day, I just think “About Damn Time” by Lizzo is a better song. It was without a doubt the song of the summer in 2022, and Lizzo just honestly deserves it all.

Album of the Year

Voyage by ABBA

30 by Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE by Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar

Special by Lizzo

Harry’s House by Harry Styles

Who will win: Adele

Who should win: Beyoncé

Honestly, after Adele beat Beyoncé a few years ago for Album of the Year, I don’t have much faith in the Grammys to award Beyoncé with the big award of the night. It’s without a doubt that Adele’s “30″ was a massive success, but Beyoncé's Renaissance was unreal. It was the most thought-provoking, inspired and sonically stunning album of the year.

Song Of The Year

“abcdefu” — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

“About Damn Time” — Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was” — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit” — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Easy On Me” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5″ — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Who will win: Taylor Swift

Who should win: Adele

Of the four big awards, this should be the award that Adele takes home. “Easy On Me” was the perfect comeback single for the singer, and since Song of the Year is a songwriting award, it should go to Adele. However, I think the Grammys will award it to Taylor Swift. Even though the original song is 10 years old, her rerelease of it with a lot more added lyrics may win her the prize. It’s a song that has some of her best songwriting, but given it’s a song that has existed for a decade, I think Adele should win over it.

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Who will win: Wet Leg

Who should win: Wet Leg

To be honest, I really don’t know a lot of these artists. Maybe it’s because I’m in my 30s now and I don’t keep up with who is new and hot, but I legit have only heard of like four of the nominees. That being said, Wet Leg is my favorite of the bunch. The indie rock duo came out of nowhere last year and released one of the best debut albums ever. I actually doubt they will win the award, but in a perfect world, they would.

Who do you think will take home a Grammy on Sunday night? Let us know in the comments below.