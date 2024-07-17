Tyler James Williams, Nikki Glaser, Eric André and more react to their Emmy nominations

Reactions from select nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards, including some first-time nominees.

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Recommended Videos

“You want to do it with good people, and I’m happy that I get to be on this journey with good people and celebrate this with good people. So it’s not just a celebration of what happened, but who it happened with. " — Williams, nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy series for “Abbott Elementary.”

Nikki Glaser, for her special “Someday You'll Die”

“I’m trying not to let my imposter syndrome sneak in and I’m just trying to embrace it and go, ‘Yeah, thank you, I deserve this.’ But there’s that creeping thing of like, ‘Is this a mistake?’ But I’m so excited because I worked really hard on this, and it feels good to get acknowledged in this way and it feels good to celebrate it with the team of people that made it with me, as well.” — Glaser, nominated for best pre-recorded variety special for “Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die.”

Eric André, “The Eric André Show”

“I was so overcome with emotions. I cried. I almost threw up — like a cathartic positive vomit. I was overcome with joy. Now, I feel like I just got out of a boxing match and the adrenaline has crashed. I’m on very little sleep, so I’m going to eat a bowl of spaghetti and take a nap and process this.” — André, earning his first nomination for best performer in a short form comedy or drama series for “The Eric Andre Show.” He spoke after taking a red-eye flight from Alaska.

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

“I was crying and my mom said, ‘You’re crying for your husband, but not for you.’ And I said, I don’t care about me. I’m excited about him.' So that was a real surprise for us. We did not have his and hers Emmy nominations on our bingo card for this morning.” — Coon, nominated for best actress in a drama series for “The Gilded Age.” Coon's husband, Tracy Letts, was also nominated for best guest actor in a drama series for ”Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty."

Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”

“A lot of times, I’m being mentioned as an honorable mention or snubs lists. And that’s cool. At least people are recognizing my work that has been done on a particular project. I was shocked because I went into it excited for the show. But to also know I was personally nominated, that’s why I wasn’t really expecting it. I was confident in my performance for sure. It’s only a few slots, but I’m glad I was recognized.

“It’s not like I wasn’t expecting anything. I was excited to see ‘Fargo’ get nominated. I wanted to see that. I asked my team ‘Do I get to go?’ And they were like ‘Hell yeah, you get to go. You got nominated.’ I was like ’What? What are you talking about?’ I just couldn’t believe it. I’m still sitting here in shock.” — Morris, who received his first Emmy nomination in the best supporting actor in a limited or anthology series category for “Fargo.”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

“Usually, I’m pretty good with words. But to see that, and to be amongst somebody (Lily Gladstone), who I admire, so talented and graceful, somebody who has already kicked the door open and leaving it open. We’re making history as the first two women nominated. It means the world to not just us individually, but us as a whole. We as ... Indigenous people. It means so much. There’s so many boxes we both check collectively and individually as Indigenous. It’s an amazing time in history. It’s about time, man. Once those doors get blown open, we are coming in deep!” — Reis, nominated for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series for “True Detective: Night Country.” Reis and Gladstone made history as the first Indigenous women nominated for acting Emmys.

___

For more coverage on this year’s Emmy Awards and recent television shows, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/television