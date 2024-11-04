Ice-T, Michael Caine pay tribute to Quincy Jones

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2014 file photo, Producer Quincy Jones, of the documentary film "Keep On Keepin' On," poses for a portrait, in New York, Sept. 23, 2014. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK – Reactions to the death of Quincy Jones, who died Sunday at age 91:

“I woke up today to the Terrible news that we lost Quincy Jones.. Genius is a description loosely used but Rarely deserved. Point blank, Quincy was the MAN. I won my 1st Grammy with Quincy and I live with his Wisdom daily,” Ice-T on X.

— “My Celestial twin Quincy was a titan in the musical world. He was a wonderful and unique human being, lucky to have known him,” Michael Caine on X (Both Caine and Jones were born March 14, 1933).

— “He asked, where are you from? Philly I replied, his eyes twinkled and he talked about the Uptown Theater. I was so thrilled to meet Mr. American Music himself. I literally kneeled because he was a King. Thank you Mr. Quincy Jones for giving us all the sound,” Colman Domingo on X.

— “We’ve lost a pure unadulterated genius. 20th century music carries his imprint,” playwright Lynn Nottage on X.

— “My hero. truly one of the greatest minds the music world has ever known. he was so kind to me, so wonderful, such an influence. his legacy and his music will live forever. thank you for everything, Q. you were the dude,” Harry Connick Jr. on Instagram.