Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates among the mourners at singer's funeral

Associated Press

A horse-drawn carriage carrying the coffin of Liam Payne arrives for the funeral service of the One Direction singer at St Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, England, Wednesday Nov. 20, 2024. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Nicola Roberts arrives for the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne at St Mary's Church in Amersham, England, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
Floral tributes to singer Liam Payne at a memorial in West Park in his hometown of Wolverhampton, England, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
Flowers, portraits and toys lay in the ground for memory of the One Direction star singer Liam Payne at a memorial in West Park in his hometown of Wolverhampton, England, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
Flowers, portraits and toys lay in the ground for memory of the One Direction star singer Liam Payne at a memorial in West Park in his hometown of Wolverhampton, England, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
Kimberley Walsh arrives the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne at St Mary's Church in Amersham, England, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Damian Hurley, left, arrives the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne at St Mary's Church in Amersham, England, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Damian Hurley, right, and Kate Cassidy, second right, arrives the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne at St Mary's Church in Amersham, England, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
A horse-drawn carriage carrying the coffin of Liam Payne arrives for the funeral service of the One Direction singer at St Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, England, Wednesday Nov. 20, 2024. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
Liam Payne's coffin is carried into the funeral service for the One Direction singer at St Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, England, Wednesday Nov. 20, 2024. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
A florist arranges flowers ahead of the funeral service for One Direction singer Liam Payne at a church in the Home Counties, England, Wednesday Nov. 20, 2024. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
Pallbearers carry the coffin into the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne at St Mary's Church in Amersham, England, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Pallbearers carry the coffin into the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne at St Mary's Church in Amersham, England, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Pallbearers carry the coffin into the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne at St Mary's Church in Amersham, England, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Former One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson arrives for the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne at St Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, England, Wednesday Nov. 20, 2024. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Harry Styles arrives for the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne at St Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, England, Wednesday Nov. 20, 2024. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

A horse-drawn carriage carrying the coffin of Liam Payne arrives for the funeral service of the One Direction singer at St Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, England, Wednesday Nov. 20, 2024. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

LONDON – The former members of One Direction reunited Tuesday for the funeral of bandmate Liam Payne.

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson joined friends and family to at the service for 31-year-old Payne, who died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last month.

A horse-drawn carriage carried the coffin to St. Mary’s Church in Amersham, 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of London. Undertakers carried the dark blue casket with silver handles, topped with white roses, into the 800-year-old church for the private service.

The funeral location was not made public in advance to prevent a large crowd from gathering, though dozens of local people and fans still gathered nearby.

The crowd fell silent when Payne’s parents, Geoff and Karen, emerged from a car to stand beside the horse-drawn carriage, which was topped with floral tributes reading “Son” and “Daddy.” Payne had a 7-year-old son, Bear, with the singer Cheryl Tweedy.

Among the mourners was Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy, actor and presenter James Corden, former soccer player Robbie Keane and music mogul Simon Cowell who put One Direction together.

The band formed in 2010 after the five teenagers auditioned for “The X-Factor” as solo acts and were brought together by Cowell, a judge on the show. With their loyal fan base of “Directioners” they became one of the most successful boy bands of all time.

After the group split in 2016, Payne embarked on a solo career which failed to match the success of One Direction. He was also open about struggling with his mental health and alcohol amid the pressures of fame.

Prosecutors in Argentina said that Payne had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system when he fell to his death from the third-floor balcony of his room at the Casa Sur Hotel in the Argentine capital on Oct. 16. They have charged three people over his death, with “abandonment of a person followed by death” and “supplying and facilitating the use of narcotics.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

