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Local News

Roanoke City Public Schools to host town hall meetings regarding attendance zone reviews

Virtual and in-person meetings to address overcrowding

Jason Freund, Community Journalist

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Roanoke City Public Schools is reviewing attendance zones in order to tackle issues of overcrowding.

The decision stems from a feasibility study that began back in October 2025.

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According to the school’s website, a review of the attendance zones will allow the district to:

  • Maintain strong neighborhood connections.
  • Use school buildings efficiently and reduce overcrowding.
  • Support equitable access to programs and services.
  • Plan for future growth and new housing developments.

The opening of the new Preston Park Elementary School in August prompted new discussion about overcrowding in elementary schools.

Schools that will be impacted by this are Preston Park, Monterey, Round Hill, Lincoln Terrace, and Fallon Park.

The district will be hosting two Town Hall meetings to discuss this. The first will be a virtual meeting on May 4th from 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM on Microsoft Teams. The second will be an in-person meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6 at Preston Park Elementary School. It will include a tour of the new school as well.

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