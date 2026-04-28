Mountain Bike National Championships return to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The USA Mountain Bike National Championships will once again be held in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The races follow on the heels of the inaugural events in 2025.

Mountain Biking in Elmwood Park was quite a hit last year.

“Prior to racing, I think there was a lot of head scratching about, like, what’s this gonna be like? Man, we’re in a city, we are not in the woods. But the feedback was incredible,” said Gordon Wadsworth, Race Coordinator.

The National Mountain Bike Championships are back this summer -- Racing in Elmwood Park, Explore Park, and Carvin’s Cove. Elmwood - a city park with rural features.

“The rocks that have stood up there at the top of Elmwood Park have been there since forever, right? Placed by God for us ...and we said, hey, this is an amazing mountain bike feature here in the middle of Roanoke City.”

Wadsworth and members of USA Cycling are reviewing all three venues here in April, as planning is underway for the events in two months.

The event drew participants from 44 states, more than 15-thousand spectators, and generated 2.6 million dollars in economic impact.

The Cycling USA group is going over the courses and looking at ways to make them even better.

“So we’re taking a look at different options to maybe slightly tweak the course for nationals,” said Tobin Behling, race director and technical director for Mountain Bike National Championships.

Behling says Roanoke is living up to its reputation as a mountain bike destination.

“You know, there are different hot spots throughout the States that are mountain bike-centric cities, if you will, and Roanoke is definitely one of those on the eastern part of the United States. There are a lot of fantastic trails out here, very, very welcoming community, a lot of great hospitality, and I think a really great place to put on high-caliber races like national championships,” he said.

The races return to Roanoke beginning on July 12.