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Academy Center of the Arts to celebrate creativity with Ink Festival this summer

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 12 p.m. at the Joy & Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre

If you’re looking to tap into your creative side, the Academy Center of the Arts is set to hold InkFest 2026 to celebrate the arts. (Academy Center of the Arts)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – If you’re looking to tap into your creative side, the Academy Center of the Arts is set to hold InkFest 2026 to celebrate the arts.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 12 p.m. at the Joy & Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre. The festival is for people of all ages and aims to bring together artists, writers and creatives alike to explore the many ways ink shapes artistic expression.

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There will be ink-based visual arts and printmaking demonstrations, along with children’s activities.

While admission is free, registration is required. You can register online at www.academycenter.org.

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