Danville Transit building closing May 1 due to planned water outage

The Danville Transit building is scheduled to close on Friday, May 1, due to a planned water outage, according to officials. However, buses will still stop at this location as usual.

DANVILLE, Va. – Heads up if you live in Danville! The Danville Transit building is scheduled to close on Friday, May 1, due to a planned water outage, according to officials. However, buses will still stop at this location as usual.

The City of Danville Utilities Department will be doing some maintenance on the main water line on Spring Street. Due to this, water service will be shut off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

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Passengers will still be able to access bus services at the Transfer Center during this time, but building amenities will not be available. The closure was initially scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, but was delayed due to the weather forecast.