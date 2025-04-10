Cannes Film Festival sets lineup with Ari Aster, Richard Linklater and Wes Anderson

Cannes film festival president Iris Knobloch, right, and Cannes film festival delegate general Thierry Fremaux attend a press conference to announce the International Cannes film festival line up for the upcoming 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Thursday, April 10, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS – New films from Wes Anderson, Ari Aster, and Richard Linklater will compete for the Palme d’Or at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, organizers announced Thursday.

Coming off a 2024 edition that produced the Academy Award best-picture winner “Anora,” as well as a number of Oscar contenders in “Emilia Pérez,” “The Substance" and “The Apprentice," the French film festival responded with a 2025 lineup bursting with big-name auteurs.

Thierry Frémaux, Cannes’ artistic director, announced the selections in a news conference in Paris with festival president Iris Knobloch.

Entries include Aster’s “Eddington,” a pandemic-set Western starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone; Anderson’s “The Phoenician Scheme," starring Benicio Del Toro as a European profiteer and Linklater's appropriately French-language “Nouvelle Vague,” about Jean-Luc Godard and the French New Wave.

Julia Ducournau, whose “Titane” won the Palme d’Or in 2021, making Ducournau only the second female filmmaker to ever receive Cannes’ top honor, will return to the festival with the 1980s New York-set “Alpha,” about an 11-year-old with a parent who has AIDS.

Other previously Cannes regulars coming back include two-time Palme winners Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne. The Belgian filmmaking brothers’ latest is titled “Young Mothers.” Joachim Trier, whose “The Worst Person in the World” was a highlight of the 2021 Cannes, is back in competition with “Sentimental Value,” which likewise stars Renate Reinsve.

Playing outside of competition is Scarlett Johansson’s “Eleanor the Great” — the actor's directorial debut.

Among the films some had hoped might show up in Cannes but that weren’t announced were Terrence Malick’s long-awaited Jesus drama “The Way of the Wind” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another.”

Cannes earlier announced that “Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning” will launch at the festival, which three years ago bestowed an honorary Palme d’Or on Tom Cruise. This year, Robert De Niro is set to receive one during the festival’s opening ceremony.

Following in the footsteps of Greta Gerwig, Juliette Binoche will head the jury that decide this year’s Palme d’Or. Knobloch said it's the first time in 60 years that two women succeed each other in this role.

The festival runs May 13-24.