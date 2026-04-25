71st Vinton Dogwood Festival kicks off: Parade, vendors, live music and a camel

(Copyright 2025 by the Town of Vinton - All rights reserved.)

VINTON, Va. – The 71st Annual Vinton Dogwood Festival kicked off Friday night with a live concert and even a special guest — Syd the Camel. Saturday brings music, more than 150 vendors, a parade and more.

For many locals, the festival is more than a weekend event. It’s a tradition woven into the fabric of the community.

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“I have been coming to the Dogwood Festival my entire life,” said Callie Webb, vice president and treasurer of the Vinton Dogwood Festival.

“My dad grew up right next to the festival and so we’ve been coming since it’s expanded. I was on the queen’s court my senior year of high school, moved away from home, moved back and here I am giving back to the community that made me who I am today.”

From fundraiser to regional tradition

The festival’s roots stretch back more than seven decades — and it all started with a simple goal.

“It actually started off as a fundraiser,” said Lauren Tilley, media chair for the Vinton Dogwood Festival.

“The folks in the town of Vinton started selling dogwood trees to raise money for the William Byrd marching band to buy their uniform.”

Today, the event has grown into one of the region’s longest-running festivals.

A weekend packed with festivities

The weekend kicked off Friday with a live performance by the Camel City Yacht Club.

On Saturday, downtown shifts into full festival mode. Highlights include a petting zoo, a parade through town, live entertainment, more than 150 vendors, and the crowning of the Dogwood Queen.

This year’s theme ties into America’s 250th birthday, with red, white and blue on display throughout the weekend.

Tilley said the festival’s lasting appeal comes down to what it represents.

“The Vinton Dogwood Festival has been a community favorite for so long because again it’s coming right out of that winter season, it’s bringing families together,” she said.

“We’ve got community vendors, we’ve got fellowship, we’ve got friends, we’ve got lots of just good homegrown hometown fun,” Tilley added.

Among this year’s more unexpected attractions: Syd the Camel, brought in from Spring Valley Farm, who drew plenty of curious crowds Friday night.

“It’s not every day you get to kiss a camel,” said Michelle Simmons, farm manager at Spring Valley Farm. “It’s just totally different, you don’t see regular farm animals every day, much less an animal like Syd, especially up close and personal.”

All-volunteer effort powers the event

Behind the scenes, organizers say the real magic comes from the people who make it happen — all of them volunteers.

“There’s a lot that goes into it that people don’t see behind the scenes, a lot of planning, a lot of calling,” Webb said. “We are 100 percent volunteer run.”

For those who attend, the 71st Vinton Dogwood Festival is another reminder of why the event continues — a tradition that keeps bringing the community together, year after year.

Schedule and information

Friday, April 24, 2026 - Concert with Camel City Yacht Club.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and concert starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 25, 2026 — Full Festival Day

The full festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. across downtown Vinton. Here’s what’s happening and where:

Vinton Farmers Market Stage — Lee Ave.

10 a.m. — William Byrd Middle and High School Jazz Band

Noon — The Frequency Band

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids Zone and Petting Zoo

Vinton Baptist Church Parking Lot Stage — Lee Ave.

10 a.m. — World Tai Chi Day Performance

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Craft Show

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Mason Creek Bluegrass Band

Vinton Municipal Building Stage — Pollard St.

11 a.m. — Let’s Dance Band

Noon — Coronation of the Dogwood Queen

12:30 p.m. — Let’s Dance Band

1:15 p.m. — Island Trio Band

Pollard, Maple Street

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Retail and Vendor Showcase

Walnut Avenue Parking Lot

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — AACA Antique Car Show

Parade

2 p.m. — Strolling Through Vinton Walking Parade, including the presentation of the Dogwood Queen and Court

According to the festival’s website, food vendors will be located on Lee Street behind Vinton Baptist Church and at the Vinton Farmers Market. Street entertainment will be featured throughout downtown all day.