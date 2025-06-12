Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer complains about trial secrecy as a famous rapper's name goes unmentioned

FILE - Sean Combs arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK – A lawyer for Sean “Diddy” Combs protested the rising tide of secrecy at the hip-hop icon’s federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial on Thursday after Combs and the public were excluded from lengthy arguments over whether another famous rapper's name could be disclosed.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo complained to Judge Arun Subramanian after Combs was left out of an hour-long meeting in a private room outside the courtroom where lawyers and the judge discussed a hotel room “event” in January 2024.

Recommended Videos

That meeting added a two-hour delay to the start of the sixth and final day of testimony from a woman identified in court only by the pseudonym “Jane,” who dated Combs from 2001 until his arrest last September.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges that carry a potential prison sentence of 15 years to life in prison if he is convicted. Prosecutors say he used his fame, fortune, violence and threats to manipulate girlfriends into sex with paid sex workers in multi-day events that they later said they regretted.

Defense attorneys say the government is trying to prosecute consensual sex between adults.

Under cross-examination, Jane testified Thursday that she flew to Las Vegas in January 2023 with a famous rapper and his girlfriend.

Defense attorney Teny Geragos did not identify the rapper, but asked Jane if he was “an individual at the top of the music industry as well ... an icon in the music industry?”

“Yes,” Jane replied.

Once in Las Vegas, Jane testified, she went with a group including the rapper to dinner, a strip club and then a hotel room party, where a sex worker had sex with a woman while a half-dozen others in the room watched.

She said there was dancing in the room and the rapper said, “hey beautiful,” and told her that he'd always wanted to have sex with her. Jane said she didn't recall exactly when she did it, but said she flashed her breasts in the room as she danced.

The testimony came soon after the closed-door session Thursday, when lawyers discussed what facts could be disclosed about the hotel room encounter.

Agnifilo said the need for a public trial was “an important issue, a constitutional issue” and objected to so much happening out of the earshot of his client.

In response, the judge offered more secrecy, saying “If your client wishes to be heard ... we can clear this courtroom if need be to address it.”

Agnifilo turned down the offer.

“Part of the reason trials are fully public is so if other people realize they know something about an event discussed in a public courtroom, they can come forward and share their recollection of it,” the lawyer said, adding: “That is kind of the practical side of the constitutional right to a public trial.”

A monitor that is used to show exhibits to spectators has been shut off throughout Jane's testimony, although lawyers, the judge, Combs and jurors can view them. Some sidebar conversations between lawyers and the judge during the testimony have been sealed.

The judge also has banned the public from viewing any exhibits containing sexual content, even though the defense has said images from the group sex episodes proves they were consensual acts between adults, and not proof of crimes.

And many of the letters to the judge from lawyers each day are filed under seal, preventing the public from quickly knowing, for instance, the grounds under which prosecutors are trying to get a Black juror ejected from the jury in mid-trial. The judge has said he'll rule on the request on Friday.

Defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro has called the prosecution's effort a “thinly veiled effort to dismiss a Black juror.”

Jane and Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who testified for four days in the trial’s first week about her relationship with Combs from 2007 through 2018, both said they participated in the sex marathons for years, with Cassie calling them “freak-off” nights and Jane referring to them as “hotel nights.”

Agnifilo said the defense consented to Jane testifying with a pseudonym but did not consent to other events related to her testimony and the testimony of other witnesses not being public.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Comey attacked Agnifilo's rationale for disclosing more information publicly with the risk that it would be easier for someone to guess Jane's identity, saying it was an “attempt to harass and intimidate this witness.”