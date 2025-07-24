Venus Williams says she is engaged to Andrea Preti after her first singles win in 16 months

Venus Williams speaks during an interview after her win over Peyton Stearns after a match at the Citi Open tennis tournament Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON – Venus Williams' winning return to the professional tennis tour also came with a surprise announcement: She is engaged.

After becoming the second-oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match, Williams gave thanks to her fiance, who was in the stands at the DC Open. He is Andrea Preti, who is a Danish-born Italian model and actor, according to the website IMDB.

The 45-year-old Williams hadn't played in a tournament in 16 months until entering the event in Washington. She won a doubles match on Monday and a singles match on Tuesday, before losing in doubles on Wednesday.

Williams, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, is scheduled to face Magdalena Frech in the second round on Thursday night.

