Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband and former manager, dies at 48

FILE - Brandon Blackstock, from left, Kelly Clarkson appear at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK – Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband and talent manager, has died of cancer, his family said Thursday. He was 48.

“Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years,” a representative for the Blackstock family shared in a statement to The Associated Press. "He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

The news was first reported by People magazine. On Wednesday, Clarkson announced that she was postponing her “Studio Session” concerts in Las Vegas, writing on Instagram, “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

Blackstock was the father to four children, two from a previous marriage and two with Clarkson.

Clarkson and Blackstock were married in October 2013. In 2020, she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

He was previously Clarkson’s manager and also formerly represented Blake Shelton.