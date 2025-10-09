Skip to main content
‘A Minecraft Movie’ sequel is being built for 2027

Lindsey Bahr

Associated Press

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows, from left, Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Sebastian Hansen in a scene from "A Minecraft Movie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows a scene from "A Minecraft Movie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
FILE - From left, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, Jennifer Coolidge, Jack Black and Jason Momoa pose for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of A Minecraft Movie, March 30, 2025, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows, from left, Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Sebastian Hansen in a scene from "A Minecraft Movie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Get ready for more chicken jockey. “A Minecraft Movie” is getting a sequel. Warner Bros. Pictures on Thursday announced that it was planning to release the film in July 2027.

Jared Hess is returning to direct and co-write the still untitled film, which counts Jason Momoa among its producers. No official plot or cast have been revealed yet.

A sequel is not exactly a surprise. “A Minecraft Movie,” starring Momoa and Jack Black, remains the highest earning film of the year at the North American box office with $424 million in domestic ticket sales. The film more than doubled opening weekend expectations and took on a life of its own with kids shouting “chicken jockey” at theaters. Globally, it’s made over $957 million, trailing only “Lilo & Stitch” and the Chinese blockbuster “Ne Zha 2.”

The studio released an Instagram picture of two “netherite” pickaxes, a material known to Minecraft players for its durability, with the caption: “Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027.”

