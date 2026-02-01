HUNTR/X, Art Garfunkel, Clipse and more light up pre-Grammy gala hosted by Clive Davis

Rei Ami, from left, EJAE, and Audrey Nuna perform during the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES – The music world lost a giant when heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne died last summer. So, what better way to kick off the famed Clive Davis pre-Grammys gala Saturday night than with a tribute to the prince of darkness?

MGK (formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly) and country star Jelly Roll began the night of live music and tributes with Osbourne's “I Don't Wanna Stop” and “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” respectively, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“Rest in peace, Ozzy,” MGK said. “Bring it home, Jelly.”

Performances followed fast and furious from there: Alex Warren brought his “Ordinary” hit; sombr did “12 to 12”; Clipse and John Legend’s “The Birds Don’t Sing” told a soulful story. Olivia Dean, a top contender for best new artist at the 2026 Grammys, sang “Man I Need.”

Greatest of all? The trio HUNTR/X doing “Golden” from “Kpop Demon Hunters,” a fictional girl group built of very real singers Ejae (the voice of Rumi), Audrey Nuna (Mira), and Rei Ami (Zoey), for a full-throated vocal performance.

Before the 93-year-old famed music executive Davis emerged on stage in a sequined suit to host his annual gala, Recording Academy President and CEO Harvey Mason jr. announced that the date of the event, Jan. 31, had been dubbed “Clive Davis Day” by the city of Beverly Hills, where it was held.

“I think you’re gonna have an incredible time this evening,” Davis told his audience, an understatement if there ever was one, before shouting out some of the big names seated before him: Joni Mitchell, Nancy Pelosi, Berry Gordy and Brandi Carlile among them.

A midshow tribute to Bernie Taupin, Elton John’s principal collaborator and lyricist, got people dancing; Darren Criss launched into “Benny and the Jets.” Laufey joined him for the duet “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

Republic Records founders, CEO Monte Lipman and COO Avery Lipman, were honored with the 2026 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award at the star-studded event and used their speeches to spotlight Universal Music Group’s entrepreneurial spirit. Even Stevie Wonder sang their praises.

The brothers have been celebrated as titans of their industry; Republic Records is routinely viewed as one of the most influential labels in the music business.

Davis’ gala, the incredibly popular and equally exclusive event, struck a different tone this year than last, when it was transformed to refocus on relief efforts following the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires.

Outside, a small group of protesters, with a megaphone, held an anti-immigration enforcement demonstration. The Beverly Hilton is a part of Hilton Worldwide; recently, protesters have held demonstrations in NYC and Minneapolis, wearing shirts that read “Hilton houses ICE” and calling for Hilton to stop federal immigration officers from staying there.

Inside, music was at the center: Jennifer Hudson paid homage to the late Roberta Flack with “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.” The duo Dan + Shay did the same for Art Garfunkel, who later closed the stage with “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Before he performed, Garfunkel told the room his song was styled after Phil Spector’s production on “Ol’ Man River,” where the biggest orchestration is saved for the last line. Davis was an early believer in the unusual idea.

Gaining admittance to Davis’ event is notoriously challenging. The A-listers who made the cut this year included Diplo, Karol G, Pharrell Williams, Rita Wilson, Dave Grohl, Diane Warren, Sharon Osbourne, Yungblud, Colman Domingo, Teyana Taylor, Jeff Goldblum, Gladys Knight, Madison Beer, Cameron Crowe, Lana Del Rey, Shaboozey, Max Martin, Leon Thomas, Bebe Rexha and Jack Antonoff.

Don Lemon, too, received one of Davis’ coveted shout-outs. The independent journalist was released from custody Friday after he was arrested and hit with federal civil rights charges over his coverage of an anti-immigration enforcement protest that disrupted a service at a Minnesota church. When he stood from his seat to wave to the crowd, he was met with a standing ovation.

Early on in the evening, a video message from President Barack Obama played on screen. “Clive’s talent has always been seeing and hearing what other people don’t,” he said, then listed a few of the artists Davis helped launch: “Janis Joplin, Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston.”

It is an impressive list and further evidence of what makes Davis’ party a highlight of every Grammy week. There’s a lot of talent in the room, and at its heart is the man who knows how to recognize it. Or, as Gayle King said when she quoted Warren at the top of the show: “He’s the best friend a song ever had.”

