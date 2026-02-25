Skip to main content
The Current

Entertainment

Sondra Lee, a veteran Broadway dancer with roles in 'Peter Pan' and 'Hello Dolly!' dies at 97

By Mark Kennedy

Associated Press

FILE - Sondra Lee, a cast member for the Broadway show "Hello Dolly1" appears backstage at the St. James Theater in New York on Oct. 14, 1964. (AP Photo/Harvey Lippman, File)
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

NEW YORK – Sondra Lee, a dancer and actor discovered by the legendary choreographer-director Jerome Robbins and originated the role of Tiger Lily on Broadway in “Peter Pan” and played Minnie Fay in the original production of “Hello, Dolly!,” has died. She was 97.

Lee died Monday of natural causes in her New York City apartment, according to her friend and colleague, the Rev. Joshua Ellis, a former Broadway press agent.

After her dancing days, Lee taught at Stella Adler’s Conservatory and New York University. She also was a consultant to such films as “Places in the Heart” with Sally Field, “The Last of the Mohicans” with Daniel Day Lewis and “The Morning After” starring Jane Fonda, Jeff Bridges and Raul Julia.

In her 2009 memoir, “I’ve Slept With Everybody,” she recounted meeting Robbins at the Shubert Theatre. She had just missed his audition for “High Button Shoes” and did not know who he was.

“Oh,” she told him. “I just auditioned for ‘Allegro’ and they found I was too short so they let me go. So I'm going home to commit suicide.” Robbins replied: “Don't go home and commit suicide, come over here and dance for me.” She did and got the job, actually two comic roles in the show.

Robbins would become her champion and also gave her a nickname: “Peanuts,” from the Charles Shultz cartoon strip. “I had been given a gift and I ran with it,” she writes.

Other career highlights included supporting Bert Lahr and Angela Lansbury on Broadway in the farce “Hotel Paradiso,” a role in the Robert Redford-led “Sunday in New York” on Broadway and an uncredited turn in Federico Fellini’s “La Dolce Vita.”

Lee originated the role of Tiger Lily in the 1954 Broadway production of “Peter Pan” — as well as playing the part in the 1955, 1956 and 1960 TV broadcasts of “Peter Pan” — working alongside Mary Martin.

In 1964, she began the longest run of her career. The director Gower Champion asked her to play Minnie Fay in the original production of “Hello, Dolly!” with Carol Channing. She would stay with the show for years and also tour with it from 1965-68.

Lee’s last public appearance was at Carnegie Hall in 2025 as part of the Transport Group’s concert performance of “Hello, Dolly!” She received a prolonged standing ovation.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

