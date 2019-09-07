Dollywood's Great Pumpkin LumiNights named nation's best theme park Halloween event

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. - If you're looking for a scare this Halloween, why not take a trip to Dollywood?

The theme park's Great Pumpkin LumiNights was named the nation's best theme park Halloween event in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Thousands of carved jack-o-lanterns illuminate the night sky in what is the largest addition to the fall festival in the park's history.

The family-friendly event in Pigeon Forge also includes giant sculptures, pumpkin-themed food and live entertainment.

Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights finished second to Dollywood, with Halloween Haunt at Kings Island third.

"We knew Great Pumpkin LumiNights was a hit during the first few evenings of the event in 2017," said Pete Owens, Dollywood vice president of marketing and public relations. "We received a lot of great feedback from guests about how much they liked it, but also about what we could add and change to make it even better. Last year, we doubled the size of Great Pumpkin LumiNights by putting in a number of new displays, and this year, the event grows even larger with the addition of Wildwood Grove, which includes the harvest story experience at the Wildwood Tree."

