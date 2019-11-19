Tasty Tuesday: Cinn City Gourmet Buns & Beignets

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Cinnamon buns were always a sweet treat for my family growing up, and they eventually became a tradition on Christmas morning. So when I found out that Cinn City was serving up customized buns in Lynchburg, I had to try them out.

Morgan Learn, a student at Liberty, was celebrating a birthday when we stopped in at this Hill City spot. She told us, “I get something different every single time, because it’s just so delicious.”

You can either get one of their creations, like the Cookie Monster, Coffee Crunch or Blueberry Lemonade. Or, you can let your creative juices, or frostings, take over.

Janaye Wagner has worked at Cinn City since day one and says what separates them is that, “Here, you can choose how you want it. You can choose your own frosting, your own flavors. So it’s totally unique.”

It starts each day with Laura Madson working her magic in the kitchen. The dough proofs for 45 minutes before she slabs some flour, butter, and cinnamon onto it. Then, it goes in the oven for ten minutes, where the buns turn a nice, golden brown.

Once they’ve cooled, it’s onto the toppings. This is when Wagner told us, “We’re a no-calorie zone where those things don’t matter.”

You need to go in with that kind of attitude if you’re going to tackle these desserts.

Learn treated herself to her own mix of Nutella, strawberries and cookie dough. I trusted the experts, by ordering the Cookie Monster. Our photographer, Chase, went for the Lumberjack - a tasty mix of maple frosting, bacon, cinnamon apples and cinnamon drizzle.

Cinn City is located on 1344 Main Street in Lynchburg. They’re open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week.