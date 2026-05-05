Beautiful weather on Tuesday, showers Wednesday

Your bus stop forecast Tuesday morning is very nice! A few clouds are in the mix with a quick warm-up later on! We will easily reach the 70s by noon.

Bus Stop Forecast (WSLS 2026)

Temperatures only call for the light jacket, remaining in the 40s and 50s. The only thing that will change during the day will be the amount of cloud cover!

Temperatures Current as of 6:30A (WSLS 2026)

Along with the mild and variably cloudy weather, it will be quite breezy! Wind speeds today will reach around 20-30 MPH. This is all ahead of our next weather maker bringing rainfall to the area.

Wind Gusts Current as of 6:30A (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows this next system arriving early Wednesday morning. You’ll want to pack the umbrella for the morning commute! A few lines of showers and storms will move throughout the area on and off on Wednesday. This rainfall will be beneficial and start off an active pattern for the latter part of the week!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

These showers and storms are back in the forecast Wednesday through Monday, barring a clear day on Friday. The amount of rain expected will put a dent in our rainfall deficit, but will not move us out of the drought entirely.