ROANOKE, Va. – They don’t come any more adorable and good-natured than Sade! The 13-year-old is a gentle and loving girl who gets a real kick out of singing and dancing to Disney songs and pop music.

Sade is always willing to help others, which can mean helping with chores around the house or getting in the kitchen to be your little sous chef.

Arts and crafts are a big hit as well, and her imagination is enviable.

Sade’s not afraid of a little challenge either, she enjoys doing puzzles. She’ll lighten any mood with her penchant for joking around and laughing at the slightest cause. She’s happy spending time with other kids and is eager to help them whenever she can.

Sade does best with a predictable routine and schedule. Sade enjoys lots of one-on-one time and encouragement.

If you have questions about Sade or foster care/adoption, contact Shannon Shepherd at DePaul Community Resources at sshepherd@depaulcr.org, (276) 623-0881 ext. 1519 or online at www.depaulcr.org.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2019 marks the third year 10 News is doing this series.