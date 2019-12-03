Tasty Tuesday: The Crepe House & Creamery

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – In addition to places like Skeeter’s and Flourz, Wytheville now has The Crepe House and Creamery to put on its lineup of tasty places.

Located in the old Wiffle Pops store, Jennifer Martin and Dewey Newsome still keep the pops but now have the crepes.

"Paper thin...spread it out until it’s about that big. Fill it with whatever, whether it’s fruits, meats, cheeses. Whatever it is...sweet or savory.”

You can get anything from the philly cheesesteak to the s’mores crepe, while topping it off with homemade gelato if you so choose.

Newsome served in the military for 22 years; 10 of those as a cook. He’s taken his ability to cook and his service for others by giving back to the community.

Everything you eat is either homemade or locally sourced, with artwork on the walls for sale by local artists.

Finish it off by sipping on some homemade hot cider or hot chocolate, and you’re set.

They’re open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and are closed on Sundays.