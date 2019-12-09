Viral photo captures the spirit of small-town living

BEDFORD, Va. – A photo that is now going viral truly captures the spirit of small-town living.

When the Johnson Health Hillbilly Response Unit Jeep lost it’s transmission during the Christmas parade in Bedford this weekend, a crowd rushed to help them out.

A photo was posted on Bedford County Photography’s Facebook page, and shows the crowd rushing to push the vehicle up the hill.

The caption says if people ask what small-town living is like, it’s this.