Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs deliver teddy bears to kids in the hospital

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs delivered teddy bears Monday to kids at Carilion from their teddy bear toss from earlier this season.

The team took to Facebook to post a picture, saying “the kids faces lit up when they saw who their special guests were for the afternoon. These bears are the gift that keeps on giving!”

The teddy bear toss happens once a season where fans are allowed to throw teddy bears on the ice after the Dawgs score their first goal.