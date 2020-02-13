“Kindness matters” taught to local kindergarten students

Allegheny Co. – Spreading kindness is an important lesson for Edgemont Primary School kindergartners, and they are doing their part.

During a field trip this week, they spent their time promoting the lesson “kindness matters” by mailing cards to local veterans at the Covington Post Office.

Students also visited Alleghany Health and rehab where they gave two special performances to residents and even donated items for them to use as bingo prizes and for folks there in need.