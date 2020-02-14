Meet our Share Your Love contest winners!

For the past two weeks, we’ve loved sharing your love stories!

We’re excited to announce the winner of our Share Your Love contest.

We partnered with Todd’s Jewelry to give away a diamond heart pendant.

The winners are Zack and Chelsea -- they couple met at Liberty University in 2011, but fell in love in 2014 during what Chelsea says was one of the hardest seasons of her life.

She was sick with Stage 4 kidney failure and waiting for a transplant when zack asked her to be his girl.

Shortly after, Chelsea got her transplant and in February of 2016, Zack proposed.

They’ve now been married three and a half years and are about to start fostering together!