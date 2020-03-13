Not sure what to do when your Census letter comes in the mail? We’ll help you with 2 key questions

With Census letters set to arrive in mailboxes any day now, there are two big questions that you might be wondering about as we inch closer to April 1.

Census Day is set for April 1, and that’s a key reference date for the 2020 Census.

When you’re filling out your form, you’ll include everyone living in your home on April 1, 2020.

Onto those questions you might have:

What are the ways I can respond to the Census?

Is the information I provide going to be secure?

To answer the first question, there are three ways: One, return the letter that is sent out in mid-to-late March.

If for some reason you miss the letter or prefer other methods, you can also fill out the information online or over the phone.

For complete information on your response options, click or tap here.

As for the second question, the answer is yes. The Census Bureau is required by law to keep the information of respondents confidential, according to its website.

Responses can’t be used against people by any government agency or court in any way, and the Census Bureau won’t share responses with immigration enforcement agencies, law enforcement agencies, or allow information to be used to determine eligibility for government benefits.

Here’s a graphic from the Census Bureau that explains more.