5 delicious meals to make in your Instant Pot for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and since most of us will be spending the holiday indoors instead of heading to our favorite pub, why not have yourself a delicious Irish meal straight from your Instant Pot?

Here are a few recipes that we think you’ll love from around the internet.

C’mon, if you’re celebrating food from Ireland, you have to make corned beef and cabbage. It’s simply a staple. You can sear the outside of the meat to develop some great flavor and then pressure cook it until the meat is super tender. You can then use the corned beef to make sandwiches, soups or just eat it plain, as is.

You will never make mashed potatoes a different way again after you’ve made them in the Instant Pot. Mashed potatoes are such a great side dish to go along with corned beef, so once that’s finished cooking, make these quick mashed potatoes and dinner is all set.

The absolute best part about making Shepherd’s Pie in the Instant Pot is that it’s all done in one pan. You cook the beef and veggies in the pot at the same time as you steam the potatoes. Once that’s all done, you assemble the meat mixture and mashed potatoes in a baking dish so it can hang out in the over to brown up. We love a recipe that involves as little clean-up as possible, right?

Whoever decided to combine beer and cheese to make a soup deserves all of the praise, because there is nothing better than this scrumptious soup. This recipe calls for three types of cheese, but feel free to swap any of them out for one of your favorites. Also, pick a hoppy craft beer for this recipe to add even more flavor.

There is absolutely nothing more Irish than making a hearty beef stew with a can of Guinness, right?

The beef and veggies in this stew will get so tender you can cut them with just your fork, and the Guinness adds flavor that you can only get from such an iconic Irish beer.

No matter what your plans for St. Patrick’s Day entail, we just hope your day is full of delicious food made from one of the best kitchen appliances there is, the Instant Pot.