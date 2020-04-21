Takeout Tuesday: Lynchburg’s White Hart Cafe helps provide thousands of meals to those in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Myke Barron took over White Hart Café nearly two months ago, right around the time that things began to go south.

Barron says his immediate reaction to the stay-at-home order was like anyone else’s, “You just kind of throw your hands up and go alright well what are we supposed to do now?”

They, like most other businesses, have gone to new lengths to keep business afloat. They do offer carryout and curbside, and are also working on implementing a delivery system. You can order everything from rich hot chocolate to coffee to omelettes and burgers. Barron understands, though, that there’s more to him and his business than cash flow.

“A purpose bigger than us; opening up our kitchen two days a week to provide hot meals for families here in Lynchburg.”

In the past few weeks, White Hart has helped send out more than 2,000 meals to help feed those who need food right now. Motivated by faith, “The love that god has poured out on me, I want to pour out on other people.”

And motivated by past struggles. “I’ve been homeless, I’ve been poor, I’ve been without,” Barron now feels the responsibility to help others (even when times are less than ideal).

Simply put, he says, “It takes people doing things together. Working together to help recognize that and bring the best out in each other.”

Although people may be farther apart right now, the closeness White Hart Café has built with its community is priceless.

“If that’s all we accomplish in the time we have this place, [to me] it’s worth it.”

The café is now open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day, and it does retail coffee. If you’d like to help in the effort to help feed those in need, visit this website .