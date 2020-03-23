50ºF

Local News

List of area restaurants still open, offering carry-out/delivery due to coronavirus

We’ve asked you to help us list all restaurants remaining open while practicing social distancing

Caitlin Pickens, Producer

Handmade sign on the facade of a Starbucks cafe which remained open for takeout orders during an outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus in San Francisco, California, March 19, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
ROANOKE, Va. – As the coronavirus continues to spread across Virginia, many eateries have closed; however, some have decided, rather than close completely, to offer both pick-up and/or delivery options.

To help you know where you can go to get food we’ve created this list of more than 100 restaurants, organized alphabetically by restaurant name.

Know of any others that aren’t on our list? Fill out the form at the bottom of this page and we can add them.

