List of area restaurants still open, offering carry-out/delivery due to coronavirus

We’ve asked you to help us list all restaurants remaining open while practicing social distancing
ROANOKE, Va. – As the coronavirus continues to spread across Virginia, many eateries have closed; however, some have decided, rather than close completely, to offer both pick-up and/or delivery options.
To help you know where you can go to get food we’ve created this list of more than 100 restaurants, organized alphabetically by restaurant name.
- Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant in Roanoke is offering free delivery on any order $30+ from order.abuelos.com through March 31.
- Aesy’s in downtown Roanoke has take-out services available by phone at 540-344-7525
- Alejandros Mexican Grill locations in Downtown Roanoke, Hollins, and Salem are open for to-go’s. They are also offering free delivery within a five mile radius of each location.
- Alexander’s in downtown Roanoke is offering take-out and curbside pick-up services online or by phone at 540-982-6983
- Angelle’s Diner in Troutville is open for carry-out and curbside pick-up.
- Applebees in Bedford is offering free delivery services for online orders or through their mobile app.
- Athens Corner Grill in Roanoke is offering to-go services during lunch hours.
- Awful Arthur’s Downtown Roanoke and Salem locations are open for take-out services by using the “Toast” mobile app, online, or by phone at 540-344-2997 for downtown and 540-404-4488 for Salem. Salem location is offering delivery.
- Bellacino’s Pizza and Grinders in Roanoke and Daleville are open for takeout and curbside pickup. Orders can be placed online
- Bernard’s Gastropub & Eatery in downtown Roanoke has curbside pick-up available for call-ins at 540-206-2656
- Big Lick Brewing Co. downtown Roanoke is offering delivery and curbside pick-up services. They are also selling gift cards. You can order online
- Brambleton Deli in Roanoke has their menu available for carry-out and is selling curbside pick-up beer.
- Brick House Pizza in Radford is open for take-out, curbside pick-up and delivery during limited hours. Growler fills and bottles of wine also available.
- Brugh’s Mill Country Store in Fincastle is open for pick-up and carry out orders
- Bulls Steakhouse in Forest is offering a 10% discount on all take-out orders. Call in your order at 540-385-7581
- Burger In The Square in Roanoke is open for carry-out service only.
- Cabo Fish Taco downtown Roanoke is open for take-out by phone at 540-206-2180 and delivery through the DoorDash mobile app
- Cancun Mexican Restaurant & Grill in Hardy is open for carry-out services.
- Cellar Restaurant and 6-Pak Store in Blacksburg is available for online orders through UberEats and Grubhub mobile apps.
- Cello Coffee House & Cafe in downtown Roanoke is offering take-out and curbside pick-up services by phone at 540-595-9939
- The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards in Lynchburg is offering carry-out services by phone at 434-239-7665
- The Copper Kettle Co. in Moneta is offering take-out and curbside pick-up on Monday and Tuesday. 20% off all food items. Order online or by phone at 540-912-0116
- CoreLife Eatery in Roanoke is open during its normal hours, offering both carry-out and delivery options
- Country Cookin locations in Roanoke and Troutville are open for carry-out services daily.
- Dogwood Restaurant in Vinton is open for take-out orders by phone at 540-343-6549
- Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli in Daleville is open for take-out. Orders can be called in at 540-591-5310
- Double C Cafe in Covington is open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. for carry-out orders and orders can be called in at 540-962-5051.
- Downshift Bikes & Brews in downtown Roanoke is open for take-out and curbside pick-up. Delivery through the GrubHub mobile app
- El Toreo Roanoke locations are offering take-out and curbside services.
- Evie’s Bistro and Bakery in Roanoke is open Tuesday-Saturday and is offering to-go’s and curbside pickup. This includes cakes too. They are offering 25% off meals for all healthcare workers with a valid ID.
- FarmBurguesa in Roanoke and Vinton is offering free delivery, curbside pick-up and carry-out. Orders can be placed online or by phone (540-595-7778 for Vinton and 540-566-3377 for Grandin Village)
- Fenderz Drive-In in Collinsville is offering curbside service and pick-ups through a service window. Take-out orders can be placed by phone at 540-647-4555
- Fincastle Cafe is offering curbside pick-up services by phone at 540-632-8099 and is also offering bottled waters in bulk at a discounted price.
- The Floyd Country Store is open for pick-up orders Tuesday-Sunday online or by phone at 540-745-4563
- Food Fanatics Kitchen in Roanoke is offering family meal plans to-go. Regular menu also available for take-out.
- Fortunato in downtown Roanoke is offering family style take-out orders
- Frank’s Pizza and Subs in Roanoke is open for pick-up services. They ask that everyone sends just one person inside the store to pick up their orders.
- Friends and Family Restaurant in Pearisburg is offering 10% discounts for all curbside, to-go, and delivery orders.
- The Front Row in downtown Roanoke is open for take-out services by phone at 540-512-9894
- Golden Corral in Lynchburg is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. offering a curbside pickup menu. You can place an order at 434-832-6440
- Golden Corral in Roanoke is offering box lunches, as well as a togo buffet which is a $5.99 special that includes one meat, two sides, a roll, cookies and a 32oz drink. Pick-up and delivery are both available
- Grace’s Place Pizzeria in Grandin is open for carry-out online or by phone at 540-981-1340
- Grayson Restaurant in Whytheville is open Monday-Saturday for to-go services.
- The Great 611 Steak Company in Roanoke is offering discounted to-go items for call-in orders at 540-989-4675
- Hale’s Restaurant in Shawsville is open for curbside pick-up and takeout by phone at 540-268-9809
- Hank’s Drive-In in Radford is open for curbside pick-up. Call ahead to order at 540-731-1579
- Holly Jo’s Creekside Grill in Boones Mill is offering a featured menu with family options for curbside pick-up.
- Hollywood’s Restaurant & Bakery in Roanoke is open for take-out and curbside services. Call in to order at 540-362-1912
- Homestead Creamery in Wirtz is available for pick-up services. Selling essential items such as milk, eggs, and bread.
- Ike’s Kitchen in Roanoke is open for carry-out services and is offering delivery through the DoorDash mobile app.
- Iron & Ale in Lynchburg is open for take-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery. Beer and wine options available for pick-up. Offering $10 bonus gift cards with each $50 gift card purchased.
- Jake’s Place in Moneta is offering 35% all food orders that are called in ahead, pay over the phone, and call upon arrival for curbside pick-up. Call to order at 540-297-4732
- Jane’s Country Cafe in Meadows of Dan is offering bagged lunches for children in the area. Parents call 276-952-1112 to place pick-up orders.
- JJ’s Meat Shak in Buena Vista is offering carry-out and delivery services. Also offering family-package meals to-go.
- Joe’s Deli in Salem is open for take-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery. Orders can be placed by phone at 540-387-4444
- KJ’s Grill & Kabab House in Salem is open for take-out online, delivery through DoorDash and UberEats mobile apps, and by phone at 540-289-2050
- K&W Cafeteria’s in Roanoke and Salem are offering free delivery services within 15 miles of their locations. You can order by phone at 540-563-4977 for the Hershberger location and 540-389-0530 for the Salem location
- Lefty’s Main Street Grille in Blacksburg is open for take-out and delivery. All bottled wine and beer is 50% off.
- Lentini’s in Daleville is open for curbside to-go orders. Orders can be called in at 540-966-9600
- Lew’s Restaurant Southwest in downtown Roanoke is open for take-out and curbside pick-up services
- Local Roots in Roanoke is offering a carry-out menu along with take-out bottles of wine and beer. You can call in your order at 540-206-2610
- Lucky in downtown Roanoke is offering family style take-out. “The Cube” to-go for $5 per cube.
- Lush Lounge in Floyd is open for pickup and delivery services.
- Macado’s in Downtown Roanoke is offering “Growler” draft beers to-go. Take-out orders can be placed online and by phone at 540-342-7231
- Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill in Roanoke is open for take-out and curbside pick-up. Delivery available through the GrubHub mobile app
- Mexico Viejo Tequila Bar in Bridgewater has a pick-up window open for to-gos.
- Milk House Market in Warm Springs is open every day from 10 A.M.-4 P.M. They are offering sandwiches, soups, salads, and more for carry-out. You can order by phone at 540-839-6455
- Mi Patron Mexican Restaurants in Lynchburg are open for to-go services.
- Mission BBQ in Roanoke is open for take-out and is offering free local delivery on orders over $25 through the end of March.
- Moe’s Southwest Grill downtown Roanoke is open for curbside pick-up by phone at 540-314-4072 and has free delivery through DoorDash and UberEats mobile apps
- Morning Brew Coffee Company in downtown Roanoke has curbside pick-up services at 540-206-2183
- Mr. P’s Neighborhood Grill in Roanoke is offering discounted curbside services.
- Napoli Cowboy in Wirtz is open for delivery and carry-out services. Beer and wine are also available for to-go’s. You can place an order at 540-238-2142
- New York Pizza in Vinton is offering carry-out and delivery services through Postmates and Roanoke Delivers mobile apps
- Olive Garden at Roanoke Valley View Mall is offering to-go carside pick-up and catering pickup for large meal combinations. Orders can be placed online and through phone at 540-362-0417
- Omelet Shoppe in Salem is open for curbside pick-up and carry-out.
- Original Italian Restaurant in Buena Vista is open for take-out, delivery, and curbside pick-up. Orders can be placed by phone at 540-264-0029
- Our Daily Bread Bakery and Bistro in Roanoke is offering their full menu and create-your-own family meal options for pick-up and curbside. To-go orders can be called in at 540-772-2200.
- Panera Bread locations are offering pick-up, delivery, and catering orders.
- Pizza Hut locations in Roanoke, Daleville, Christiansburg, and Martinsville are open for take-out and delivery. They are also offering “contactless delivery” options which can be requested in delivery instructions.
- Pita Pit in downtown Roanoke is open for take-out and delivery through GrubHub, UberEats, or Postmates mobile apps
- Pure Eats in Lexington is open for take-out and and is offering take-out “decorate a doughnut packs” complete with frosting, sprinkles, and more.
- Red Lobster locations in Roanoke, Christiansburg, Lynchburg, and Danville have delivery services available. Free delivery for online orders
- River & Rail in Roanoke is doing to-go orders and family meal plans. Orders can be placed by phone at 540-400-6830
- Rocky Mount Burger Company is offering to-go’s with special options such as a 7-course meal with a 6-pack of beer to-go. Orders can be placed online or by phone at 540-456-2337
- The Roanoker Restaurant is open Tuesday-Sunday for take-out and curbside services.
- Rodeo Grande Valley View Roanoke is open for take-out orders by phone at 540-206-2296
- Roller’s Smoke House in Iron Gate is taking call-in orders at their serving window. No guests are allowed in the building. Call in your order at 540-862-4227
- RT Smith’s Deli in Downtown Roanoke is open for delivery and pick-up. They are also offering cold cuts by the pound, fresh meats, bagels, and Kaiser rolls. Delivery services are available within the downtown area.
- Ruby Tuesday locations in Lexington, Bedford, Roanoke County and Christiansburg are open for carry-out and are offering free delivery services through April through DoorDash, Grubhub, or Postmates. You can order online with “Ruby-Tue-Go” services
- Ruth’s Place in Rocky Mount is open for take-out and delivery within a reasonable distance. They are taking orders by phone at 540-489-3405
- The Salad Factory in downtown Roanoke is open for take-out orders and curbside pick-up by phone at 540-353-4047. Delivery available through UberEats mobile app
- Sal’s Italian Restaurant in Roanoke is offering take-out and curbside services, along with to-go bottles of wine.
- Scratch Biscuit in Roanoke is open for to-gos, curbside to-go and delivery within five miles. Orders can be placed by phone at 540-855-0882
- Shakers Restaurant in Roanoke and Lynchburg are offering their menu items for curbside pick-up.
- Sidecar in downtown Roanoke will be open for to-gos during dinner hours and is offering a new “Wine Club” to-go menu.
- Starr Hill Brewery in downtown Roanoke is offering to-go beers through online ordering and delivery
- Steam Coffee & Eatery in downtown Roanoke is offering take-out services at 540-985-5900
- Taaza Indian Cuisine in Roanoke is open Tuesday-Sunday 4:00 P.M.-9:00 P.M. for take-out. Delivery services are available through ChowNow, Grubhub, and UberEats mobile apps.
- Tacos Rojas in downtown Roanoke has curbside pick-up by phone at 540-266-7636 and delivery through DoorDash mobile app.
- Taste of Asia in Roanoke is open for take-out orders by phone at 540-342-1001 and is offering a 15% discount on all orders.
- Thai Continental Cuisine in downtown Roanoke is open for take-out at 540-342-8111 and is offering delivery through GrubHub mobile app.
- Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar in Daleville is offering “Make Your Own Pizza Kits” completed with instructions, dough, cheese, sauce and the option for pepperoni for $8-$9. The kits are offered for curbside pick-up or delivery. They also have their full menu and bottles of wine available for curbside pick-up or delivery.
- Three Li’l Pigs BBQ in Daleville is offering family meal value packs and other menu options for carry-out and curbside pick-up. Orders can be placed on the “Chow Now” mobile app, online, or by phone at 540-966-0165
- Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery in downtown Roanoke is offering to-go food and beer. You can place orders online
- Tom’s Drive In in Pulaski is offering free delivery services and curbside pick-up by phone at 540-980-1752
- Top Dawgs Pub & Deli in Roanoke is offering carry-out food and beer orders by phone at 540-966-5642
- The Village Grill in Roanoke will start online to-go services on Wednesday, March 25.
- Wall Street Tavern in downtown Roanoke is offering curbside pick-ups by phone at 540-342-9555 and has delivery services through GrubHub mobile app
- Wasabi’s in downtown Roanoke is open for curbside pick-up and delivery by phone at 540-904-6254
- Wildflour Cafe at Towers in Roanoke is open during lunch hours for carry-out.
- Wildwood Smokehouse in Roanoke is open for carry-out and curbside pickup. "Family picnic packages” are available for $26.99. Orders can be placed by phone at 540-989-2100
- Wok n Roll Kitchen in Roanoke is open during regular hours for take-out orders. Orders can be placed by phone at 540-904-7888
- Wokology in downtown Roanoke is open Monday-Saturday for curbside pick-up and delivery through DoorDash and Grubhub mobile apps or online
