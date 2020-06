Historical statues coming down all across the country tied to protests: A list

A Christopher Columbus statue in Boston was beheaded overnight https://t.co/oZVRStbQAc pic.twitter.com/ZxQqAlYcTl — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 10, 2020

Dallas - A Texas Ranger statue that went by the name “One Riot, One Ranger,” was removed from Love Field Airport on June 11.","type":"text"},{"_id":"VBDOMJ7MI5ASPEEHDEGMLEWG4I","content":"- A statue of late Mayor Orville Hubbard was removed June 5 due to Hubbard’s alleged racist views.","type":"text"},{"_id":"T2OFTGZ3DFFVPMQ6MPGB37QFDE","content":"The city began removing a monument June 8 that memorialized Confederate prisoners of war.","type":"text"},{"_id":"ZE4SCJQA4NBV5BG7UMZBB3NFNA","content":"A statue and plaque honoring fallen Confederate soldiers was removed from Hemming Park on June 9. The statue had been at the park since 1898.","type":"text"},{"_id":"K6ZO3IXVXVDKTBIWF35L5QGSDM","content":"A statue of John Breckenridge Castleman, a Confederate officer, was removed June 8.","type":"text"},{"_id":"P47BRLHKC5AUXOEXV4RMJFH3HY","content":"A statue depicting Confederate Admiral Raphael Semmes was removed June 5.","type":"text"},{"_id":"LKGGQPB3M5AAXJ5ADHGXA25YBM","content":"A statue of Robert E. Lee was torn down by protesters in early June.","type":"text"},{"_id":"QN34SYDA6FFYHIF2GA7EP4CZRQ","content":"A statue of politician Edward Carmack, a known critic of Tennessee civil rights journalist Ida B. Wells, was taken down May 30 outside the state Capitol.","type":"text"},{"_id":"HJ7BCJRPDJFZJOBBOU77Z44T6A","content":"The statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo was removed June 2. Rizzo allegedly mistreated members of the Black and LGBT communities during his two terms in the 1970s.","type":"text"},{"_id":"WTPJ4GPIKBBBXLJ2SI3XQCOVUI","content":"Three statues -- those of Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Christopher Columbus -- were torn down over a five-day span in June. The statue of Columbus was thrown into a lake.","type":"text"},{"_id":"C5FPWFUOEFDPFGXCSTS3CGQJXU","content":"A statue of Christopher Columbus was taken down by protesters outside of the state Capitol.","type":"text"},{"_id":"VLT4Y46HLJC53FEHCL4BCZFATI","content":"- A statue honoring a colonizer who laid claim to the land where the discovery of shiny flakes of gold sparked the California Gold Rush was removed June 15, outside a hospital bearing his name. A work crew lifted the statue of John Sutter - a 19th century man who enslaved Native Americans - off its pedestal in one of the latest instances of a historical figure being removed from public display. Statues that have stood for years -- and in some cases, decades -- have been top of mind all across the country as protests take place following the deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks.
Historical statues coming down all across the country tied to protests: A list Rio Arriba County workers remove the bronze statue of Spanish conquerer Juan de Oate from its pedestal in front of a cultural center in Alcalde, N.M., Monday, June 15, 2020. Crowds of people for and against the removal lined Highway 68 near of the center. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Crowds of people for and against the removal lined Highway 68 near of the center. 