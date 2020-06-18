Historical statues coming down all across the country tied to protests: A list

Statues that have stood for years -- and in some cases, decades -- have been top of mind all across the country as protests take place following the deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks.

Some statues have been vandalized, while other statues depicting Confederate leaders or Christopher Columbus have been outright removed out of concern that they represent racism and injustice.

Here is a list of notable statues that have been recently removed, according to The Hill.

Albany, N.Y. - The statue of Maj. Gen. Philip Schuyler in front of City Hall was ordered to be removed by Mayor Kathy Sheehan, who noted Schuyler was reportedly the largest slave owner in Albany.

Albuquerque, N.M. - The city of Albuquerque removed the statue of conquistador Juan de Onate on Monday.

Alexandria, Va. - “Appomattox,” a 131-year-old Confederate statue depicting a southern-facing Civil War soldier, was removed from an intersection June 2.

Birmingham, Ala. - A statue of Confederate officer Charles Linn was taken down by protestors on June 2. In addition, Mayor Randal Woofin agreed to remove an obelisk formerly known as the Confederate Sailors and Soldiers Monument, according to NPR.

Boston - A statue of Christopher Columbus was removed after being beheaded by protestors June 10.