We’re asking, we’re listening: What does Juneteenth mean to you?

Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage, is often celebrated by families across the nation -- with events including cookouts, parades or a community festival.

But, as the Associated Press pointed out, this year is a little different.

In 2020, the coronavirus has ravished black America disproportionately and police brutality continues to devastate black families. For some, Juneteenth is a day of protest.

We’ll ask: Did you talk about Juneteenth, growing up? Have you ever attended an event? Do you wish you learned about it sooner?

We want to hear, in your own words, about your experience -- if you’d like to share, of course.

